Does an NRI have to pay inheritance tax?1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Under Fema regulations, an NRI can inherit immovable property situated in India from an Indian resident without the permission of the Reserve Bank of India.
I am an NRI (non-resident Indian) living in the US for more than a decade. My mother died recently and I will inherit one of the immovable properties from her estate. Can I receive and hold immovable property in India, and if so, what are the tax implications on this?