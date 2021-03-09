Tax implications of buying gold bonds and holding until maturity

“As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961, any transfer of sovereign gold bond (issued by the Reserve Bank of India) by way of redemption on maturity by an individual taxpayer is not regarded as a transfer for capital gains purpose. Thus, there should be no capital gains tax implications in the hands of an individual who buys such sovereign gold bond (SGB) from a secondary market and redeems it on maturity," said Parizad Sirwalla, partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG India.

