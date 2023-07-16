HDFC merger: tax implications for shareholders1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:26 PM IST
As per the share exchange ratio of the merger, for every 25 shares of HDFC, 42 shares of HDFC Bank were issued to the former’s shareholders.
The record date for the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank was 13 July. The record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive dividends and distributions. As per the share exchange ratio of the merger, for every 25 shares of HDFC, 42 shares of HDFC Bank were issued to the former’s shareholders. If we break this down to per share level, one can say that the ratio is 1.68 shares of HDFC Bank for every 1 share of HDFC.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×