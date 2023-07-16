HDFC merger: tax implications for shareholders

As for the 0.4 fractional entitlement, since it will not be given as a share, the shareholder will be paid consideration in cash or kind. This will be taxed as capital gains as the shareholder has not received shares in lieu of shares and so, unlike the swap of shares on a merger, no tax benefit is given here. In our example, your fractional entitlement was 0.4 shares. Let’s assume that on the day you are paid for the fractional entitlement, the value of 1 share of HDFC Bank was ₹1,820. The capital gain on the fractional entitlement will be the value of 0.4 shares, i.e. ₹728 ( ₹1,820*0.4) as reduced by the cost of purchase, i.e. ₹476 ( ₹60,000/50.4*0.4) which comes out to be ₹252. Rules of the holding period to classify it as long-term or short-term will apply as mentioned above.