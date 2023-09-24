How will my wife’s interest income be taxed?2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
As per the applicable provisions, while calculating your total income, any income (direct or indirect) arising to your wife, from assets transferred by you directly or indirectly to her, for inadequate consideration, should be included in your income.
I wish to transfer ₹10 lakh to my wife’s account as a loan, and she wants to put ₹5 lakh in a fixed deposit and invest the remaining ₹5 lakh in mutual funds and stocks. In case my wife is unable to repay the loan and I decide to waive it off, will I be taxed for the interest income earned by my wife on all her investments?