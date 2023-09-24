How will my wife’s interest income be taxed?

I wish to transfer ₹10 lakh to my wife’s account as a loan, and she wants to put ₹5 lakh in a fixed deposit and invest the remaining ₹5 lakh in mutual funds and stocks. In case my wife is unable to repay the loan and I decide to waive it off, will I be taxed for the interest income earned by my wife on all her investments?

—Name withheld on request

It is assumed that you have given an interest-free loan to your wife.

The Income-tax Act, 1961 provides for clubbing of income of an individual’s spouse, minor child, etc. As per the applicable provisions, while calculating your total income, any income (direct or indirect) arising to your wife, from assets transferred by you directly or indirectly to her, for inadequate consideration, should be included in your income.

In the instant case, you have provided an interest-free loan to your wife which is further invested by her in fixed deposits, mutual funds and stocks. At the outset, while a loan versus a gift can have different tax implications, where interest- free loans are advanced to a spouse, it is not free from doubt on whether income from investments made therefrom should be clubbed in the hands of the transferor spouse, even during the subsistence of loan. In case your wife is unable to repay the loan and the same is waived off by you, the same is likely to be considered as transfer of assets to your wife for inadequate consideration. Thus, any income arising to your wife out of such funds invested shall be clubbed in your hands and included in your total income.

There is a view that any further reinvestment of the income from these investments by your wife should not be included in your income and should be taxed in her hands.

My 62-year-old mom sold her land recently and has to pay a hefty amount of long-term capital gains. She has no professional or business income. Since she has only rental income, does she have to pay advance tax or can she pay her taxes normally, by 31 July 2024? The land sale agreement is effective 21 August.

— Bhavik Bavaria

It is assumed that your mother qualifies as a tax resident of India, under the relevant provisions of the Income-tax Act.

As per the Act, an individual is not required to pay advance tax provided all the below conditions are satisfied:

The individual qualifies as a tax resident of India; the individual does not have any income chargeable under the head ‘Profits and gains of business or profession’; and the individual is of the age of 60 years or more at any time during the year.

In the instant case, we understand that your mother is above the age of sixty and she does not have any professional or business income. Hence, she is not required to pay advance tax on her income. Your mother can choose to the pay the tax at the time of filing her tax return, as self-assessment tax.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.

