Tax implications of moonlighting you must know

Let’s understand with an example. Say, Sandhya draws a salary of ₹14 lakh from Employer A. Her taxable income after standard deduction and 80C benefits will be ₹12 lakh and TDS of ₹179,400 will be deducted. Sandhya also moonlights in a consulting role and receives professional fees of ₹9 lakh. Here, 10% TDS will be deducted ( ₹90,000). Sandhya opts for presumptive taxation so only ₹4.5 lakh will be taxable (50% of gross income u/s 44ADA). Her total taxable income is ₹1,650,000 ( ₹12 lakh salary + ₹4.5 lakh professional income) and the total tax liability would be ₹319,800, out of which ₹2,69,400 is already deducted as TDS (salary TDS ₹179,400 + ₹90,000 TDS on professional fees). Hence, tax payable would be ₹50,400.