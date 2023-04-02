How is sale of property by a parent taxed?2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
A deduction against the LTCG may also be claimed by investing into specified assets such as bonds, subject to prescribed conditions and limits.
A deduction against the LTCG may also be claimed by investing into specified assets such as bonds, subject to prescribed conditions and limits.
My father is looking to sell some land that has been in his possession for more than 8 years for around ₹22 lakh. Does he need to pay long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax? Can he send me the proceeds as a gift so that I can buy a house in next one month?