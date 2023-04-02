How is sale of property by a parent taxed?

To claim deduction from LTCG, the re-investment of net sales consideration is required to be done by the owner of the original asset. Hence, your father could be eligible for this deduction only if the net sales consideration is reinvested by him in a residential house. In case your father gifts the sale proceeds from the land to you instead of reinvesting it himself, the above deduction may not be available to him. There are few judicial precedents which support that it is not mandatory that such reinvestment in new asset should be in the name of original owner only for the purpose of this deduction, however the same is not free from doubt. Do note that any gift of money or property by a father is not taxable in the hands of the recipient.