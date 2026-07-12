Reporting errors, not evasion, spark most tax litigations, say experts

As tax filing becomes increasingly data-driven, many disputes now stem from reporting mismatches rather than tax evasion. Mint asked two tax experts what taxpayers can do to avoid such disputes and what policy changes could ease the compliance burden. Here's what they said
What is the most avoidable source of tax litigation between individual taxpayers and the tax department, and what is the biggest compliance burden that requires a policy change rather than better taxpayer awareness?
Tarun Garg, director of Deloitte India:
The most avoidable source of tax litigation between individual taxpayers and the department is disagreement over how income and investments are classified and reported in the tax return. Common examples include disputes over whether income should be taxed as capital gains or business income, the treatment of gifts and loans, and failure to report foreign assets or income from digital platforms. Many such disputes arise not from any mala fide intention but because of ambiguous facts or differing interpretation of the Income-tax rules by assessing officers.