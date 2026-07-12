Reporting errors, not evasion, spark most tax litigations, say experts

Shipra Singh
4 min read12 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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A common source of litigation is the mismatch between third-party reported data (Form 26AS/Form AIS) and the taxpayer's own ITR.
Summary
The most avoidable source of tax litigation between individual taxpayers and the department is disputes over classification and disclosure—specifically, mismatches between how taxpayers report income or investments and how the department interprets them.

As tax filing becomes increasingly data-driven, many disputes now stem from reporting mismatches rather than tax evasion. Mint asked two tax experts what taxpayers can do to avoid such disputes and what policy changes could ease the compliance burden. Here's what they said

What is the most avoidable source of tax litigation between individual taxpayers and the tax department, and what is the biggest compliance burden that requires a policy change rather than better taxpayer awareness?

Tarun Garg, director of Deloitte India:

The most avoidable source of tax litigation between individual taxpayers and the department is disagreement over how income and investments are classified and reported in the tax return. Common examples include disputes over whether income should be taxed as capital gains or business income, the treatment of gifts and loans, and failure to report foreign assets or income from digital platforms. Many such disputes arise not from any mala fide intention but because of ambiguous facts or differing interpretation of the Income-tax rules by assessing officers.

Another common source of litigation is the mismatch between information reported by banks, employers, brokers and other institutions (through Form 26AS and AIS) and the taxpayer's own ITR, particularly around TDS credit, capital gains from mutual funds and securities, and interest income reported by multiple banks. Many tax notices issued while processing returns, and the reassessment proceedings that sometimes follow, arise not because of deliberate concealment but due to differences in reporting timelines, deductors quoting the wrong PAN, or taxpayers being unaware that a bank or employer has reported an amount different from what they disclosed in their return.

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Many of these disputes are avoidable through better taxpayer education and a thorough reconciliation of the AIS/TIS before filing the ITR. Employers and banks can also reduce litigation by improving the accuracy and timeliness of their TDS filings.

However, taxpayers continue to face one compliance burden that awareness alone cannot solve--completed tax assessments can still be reopened years later and requests to correct mistakes often remain pending for months under Section 154 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (or Section 287 of the Income-tax Act, 2025). Even fully compliant taxpayers may find their assessments reopened years later on technical grounds or their rectification requests pending for months without a statutory timeline.

A meaningful policy solution would be to prescribe a statutory timeline for disposing of rectification applications, along with stricter and more clearly defined conditions for reopening past assessments. This would reduce compliance costs and litigation for individual taxpayers without requiring any change in taxpayer behaviour.

Also Read | ITR-2 filing AY 2026-27: Complete guide for taxpayers as 31 July deadline nears

Sonu Iyer, partner and national leader, people advisory services- tax, EY India:

One of the most common reasons for tax disputes today is not tax evasion, but a mismatch between the information available with the tax department and the way taxpayers report it in their tax returns. Over the last few years, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) has significantly improved transparency by bringing together data from banks, employers, brokers and other institutions. This is a welcome development.

Yet many taxpayers continue to receive notices because a transaction has been reported differently or disclosed elsewhere in the return. In several cases, the issue is one of reconciliation rather than non-compliance.

The Income Tax Department's NUDGE (non-intrusive usage of data to guide and enable) initiative is a step in the right direction. By encouraging taxpayers to review and correct potential inconsistencies before enforcement action is initiated, it acknowledges that many compliance gaps arise from reporting differences rather than deliberate non-compliance.

Yet, there is scope to go one step further. Since the relevant information is often already available to both the taxpayer and the tax department, a structured pre-assessment reconciliation process would help resolve many apparent mismatches before they escalate into notices and litigation.

Also Read | Claiming tax deduction on donations? ITR forms now ask for these payment details

Greater transparency in claiming DTAA benefits is also relevant. While detailed disclosures are increasingly sought, the current return utility does not adequately facilitate the reporting of DTAA benefits by Resident taxpayers. A simplified reporting framework would improve consistency, enhance transparency and reduce avoidable disputes.

At the same time, the biggest compliance hassle for individual taxpayers remains the computation and reporting of capital gains. A taxpayer selling shares, mutual funds or property today must navigate multiple tax rates, grandfathering provisions, corporate actions such as stock splits and bonus issues, and information scattered across various intermediaries.

Even diligent taxpayers can struggle to accurately determine and report their gains. This is not a challenge that can be solved through awareness alone. The next phase of tax reform should also focus on simplification and better use of data. A comprehensive pre-filled capital gains statement can help reduce unintentional errors, lower compliance costs and significantly cut avoidable disputes.

In a digital tax ecosystem, the ultimate objective should be simple: make compliance easy and help taxpayers right the first time.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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