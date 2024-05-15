Money
Tax mistakes NRIs are making when selling property in India
Shipra Singh 6 min read 15 May 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Summary
- The IT department has been issuing a flurry of tax notices to NRIs who sold property in India in the past and did not pay capital gains tax or failed to file an ITR to report the sale
A tranquil weekend for a Boston-based non-resident Indian (NRI) was abruptly shattered by an unexpected email from the Indian Income Tax (IT) Department, demanding a staggering ₹25 lakh in taxes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less