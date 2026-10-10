Tax on Dividend income of shares: How can investors minimise money loss? Expert explains

Dividend delights everyone, but it also comes with a disclaimer of taxation. When a company distributes a portion of its profit among shareholders, the dividend income is taxable in the hands of investors. Tax deducted at source (TDS) is also applied if the payout exceeds a fixed threshold. For those who often end up paying taxes on their dividend, here are all the details to know about how to legally minimise tax burden on the payout.

How to reduce tax burden on dividend income? Compare the tax treatment of dividend income with that of capital gains to understand scope to minimise taxation on dividend income, investors can also consider reinvestment and growth option, according to Anita Basrur Partner Direct Tax at Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP.

“Investors should choose the Growth Option instead. This ensures that returns compound tax-free, and income is taxed only at favorable Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) or Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) rates when you choose to sell,” stated Basrur.

From financial year 2026-27, expenditure incurred to earn dividend income or mutual fund income taxable under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’ is not deductible under the amended provisions. Hence, borrowing to park money in dividend-paying securities will not provide an interest deduction against such income.

“Investors can still make informed choices about their asset allocation and investment horizon, but these decisions should be based on their financial objectives, risk appetite and the applicable tax treatment of each investment. Any tax planning should be undertaken within the law, rather than through artificial arrangements intended solely to reduce tax,” Anita Basrur noted, while adding that investors must avoid borrowing to invest in dividend-paying securities for tax benefits.

How to report income from dividend while filing ITR? Investors must report dividend income from shares and mutual funds in their income-tax returns generally under the ‘Income from Other Sources’, unless the income is taxable under any other applicable provision.