Tax on dividend reported by firms gets pre-filled in tax utility

In any case, even where the information is pre-filled in the utility, it is advisable that the taxpayer should cross check the pre-filled information from his/her dividend statements. You can obtain the details of the dividends paid to you from your broker or portfolio manager who may issue the dividend statements to you for the respective period. You can also check the details of the dividend from your bank statements where such dividends are credited. The company declaring the dividend would also send you a communication in this regard.