Tax on LRS remittance is not an additional cost. Here's all you want to know

From October 1, authorised dealers, typically banks and remittance companies will collect 5% tax at source once LRS remittance(s) made by an individual crosses 7 lakh in a financial year. But, the tax paid should not be confused as an additional cost or tax on the fund transfer. The TCS will be reflected as tax credit in your Form 26AS. So, the amount of TCS can be claimed as credit against tax payable while filing income tax returns. In case the TCS is higher than your tax payable, you will get a refund. The Union Budget 2020 proposed a 5% TCS (Tax collected at Source) on remittances undertaken via the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (“LRS") above ₹7 lakh. This new rule goes live from October 1st 2020.