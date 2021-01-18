Tax on LTCG can be paid in four advance tax instalments

Assuming that the land is not agricultural, the sale of any immovable property in India will be taxable in the year of sale. Any immovable property (being land or building or both) held for a period of more than 24 months is classified as a long-term capital asset (LTCA). In case of LTCA, the taxable capital gain will be the sale consideration less expenditure (incurred wholly and exclusively in connection with such transfer), less the indexed cost of acquisition (actual cost of acquisition adjusted as per the cost of inflation index or CII), less the indexed cost of improvement. Long-term capital gain (LTCG) is taxable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess). While you have mentioned that the sale value of land is ₹4 crore, you need to also check the stamp duty value of such land. If the stamp duty value is more than 10% of the sale value, the stamp duty value will be regarded as the full value of consideration receivable by you.