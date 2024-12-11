Money
How can you save tax on mutual funds by forming a Hindu Undivided Family unit?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 11 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- A Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) has its own permanent account number (PAN) and files tax returns independently of its members.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Last week, a man attacked a bank manager in Gujarat over the tax deduction on his fixed deposit interest. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with netizens lamenting the customer's unruly behaviour as well as the country's tax system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less