How can you save tax on mutual funds by forming a Hindu Undivided Family unit?

Here’s how it helps: Given that there is no other income apart from the capital gains in the HUF, the tax-saving instrument will record a total income of ₹5 lakh for the year. Out of that, only ₹2 lakh will be taxable. That’s because, in the new tax regime, income up to ₹3 lakh is tax-free. Of the remaining ₹2 lakh, only ₹75,000 will get taxed at 12.5% (long-term capital gains tax) as there is a threshold of ₹1.25 lakh before the capital gains tax kicks in. By doing this, the couple could save ₹55,000 in taxes.