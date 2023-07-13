Tax on reduction of capital: Here’s how shareholders will get affected

Tax on reduction of capital: Here’s how shareholders will get affected1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:03 PM IST
The cancellation of shares by an unlisted subsidiary of a listed company has caused concern among investors due to the low price and tax implications. Shareholders will be taxed on the amount paid out as dividend, which could be as high as 35.88%. Employees who acquired shares through stock options will also be affected. The tax treatment of buybacks, capital reductions, and share sales should be harmonized to avoid adverse tax consequences for shareholders.
The news of an unlisted subsidiary of a large listed company recently deciding to cancel all the shares held by shareholders, other than its parent firm, created waves in the investor community dealing in unlisted shares. This is on account of the fact that the price at which the capital reduction is planned is around one-fourth the price at which such shares were transferred to investors by existing shareholders (mainly employees who got these shares through stock options), and around one-third of the prevalent rates being quoted till then in the unlisted market.
