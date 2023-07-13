Tax on reduction of capital: Here’s how shareholders will get affected

To illustrate with an example, assume that the company has a share capital of 5 billion shares of ₹10 each (total capital of ₹5,000 crore), of which 5 million shares ( ₹5 crore capital) are held by shareholders other than the parent company. Assuming that the shares are being cancelled at a price of ₹1,000 per share, the total amount being paid out by way of capital reduction would be ₹500 crore. If the company has accumulated profits of more than ₹500 crore (say, for example, ₹20,000 crore), the entire amount of ₹500 crore being paid to the shareholders on cancellation of the shares would be subjected to income tax in the shareholders’ hands as dividends. In computing their taxable dividends, they would not be able to claim the amount that they may have paid to acquire the shares—whether by way of allotment by the company, or as purchase price to the selling shareholders from whom they may have purchased the shares.