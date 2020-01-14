If you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, do pay attention to the tax rules that will apply (Photo: iStock)
If you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, do pay attention to the tax rules that will apply (Photo: iStock)

Tax on your gold and real estate investments

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2020, 10:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost
  • Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes

Real estate and gold have traditionally formed a large chunk of Indian investors' portfolios. However, over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost.

Apart from keeping gold or real estate for self-use, investments in these two asset classes doesn’t make much financial sense. But if you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, do pay attention to the tax rules that will apply. Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes.

Tax on your gold and real estate investments
Tax on your gold and real estate investments

Click here to see the enlarged version of the graphic

RELATED STORIES
From left) Archit Gupta Founder and CEO, ClearTax, Divya Baweja Partner, Deloitte India and Amit Maheshwari Partner, Ashok Maheshwary and Associates

Steady tax laws high on experts’ Budget wish list

4 min read . 14 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue