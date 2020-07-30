Tax on your gold and real estate investments

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost
Real estate and gold have traditionally formed a large chunk of Indian investors' portfolios. However, over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost.
Real estate and gold have traditionally formed a large chunk of Indian investors' portfolios. However, over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Apart from keeping gold or real estate for self-use, investments in these two asset classes doesn’t make much financial sense. But if you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, do pay attention to the tax rules that will apply. Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes.