Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Tax on your gold and real estate investments
Photo: Mint

Tax on your gold and real estate investments

1 min read . 30 Jul 2020 Livemint

Over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost
View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint research
View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint research

Real estate and gold have traditionally formed a large chunk of Indian investors' portfolios. However, over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost.

Real estate and gold have traditionally formed a large chunk of Indian investors' portfolios. However, over the past few years, returns from real estate have been poor to negative. On the other hand, gold does not give attractive returns in the long term and has high transaction cost.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Apart from keeping gold or real estate for self-use, investments in these two asset classes doesn’t make much financial sense. But if you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, do pay attention to the tax rules that will apply. Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated