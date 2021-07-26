Tax only on employee PF share over 2.5L

As per the Finance Act, 2021, the interest accrued on contributions in excess of ₹2.5 lakh per annum made by an employee to the employees’ provident fund from FY22 onwards shall now be taxable. An employee’s contribution would include both normal PF and VPF contributions. Further, there is no cap on VPF contribution subject to net salary. The employee may choose to contribute higher VPF subject to EPF wages. However, the interest on employee PF contribution in excess of ₹2.5 lakh shall be subject to tax.