Tax perspective of direct listing of firms on GIFT IFSC
India’s first IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat, is not exactly a foreign destination but is a special economic zone (SEZ) that offers many incentives and benefits akin to a foreign jurisdiction.
It took around 20 years of persistent hard work by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy to ensure its listing on the US stock exchange, in 1999, the first Indian company to get listed on Nasdaq. Back then, Infosys had to take the more tedious and stringent route of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) for the Nasdaq listing as there was no regulatory framework for direct listing ecosystem in India. The chairman of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal, had to cycle a hundred kilometers with his foreign investors to enable its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2003, again the first Indian company to list on the LSE.