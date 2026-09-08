Tax reforms lead to 1.32 cr updated ITRs, ₹16,083 cr additional tax, says CBDT member; key initiatives listed

More than 1.32 crore updated returns had been filed over the past four years, resulting in additional tax payments of ₹16,083 crore under the tax department's NUDGE campaign, Pallavi Agarwal, member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday.
The initiative, first introduced in 2024, uses data analytics, behavioural insights and digital communication to identify taxpayers whose income tax returns (ITRs) may contain discrepancies, such as under-reporting of income, non-disclosure of assets or excessive deduction claims.
Instead of immediately initiating scrutiny proceedings, the income tax department sends targeted communications to taxpayers, asking them to review their filings and revise or update them, if necessary.
Since April 2026, the income tax department has conducted 304 outreach programmes across the country, Agarwal was quoted as saying by PTI.
These sessions were conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages, with an aim of familiarising taxpayers, professionals, and other stakeholders with the Income Tax Act, 2025, Income Tax Rules, 2026, and the redesigned tax forms.
The CBDT member also said that the new tax framework is aimed at reducing the compliance burden, providing greater clarity and certainty, and making tax administration more citizen-centric, technology-driven and efficient.
The new tax regime has also seen a significant rise in adoption. For Assessment Year 2026-27, more than 97% of ITR-1 and over 95% of ITR-2 returns were filed under the new regime. The income tax department has also added 49 lakh first-time filers by July 31, 2026, according to the news report.
Of the returns furnished up to August 31, 2026, 2.54 crore, or 32.48%, were processed within one day of filing, while tax refunds were issued for around 65 lakh returns, showing how technology-led tax administration has substantially improved processing efficiency.
The income tax department currently interfaces with around eight crore taxpayers and collects nearly 600 crore transaction details through mechanisms such as TDS (tax deducted at source), Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).
NUDGE, short for Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable, marks a shift in the tax department's compliance strategy from post-facto enforcement to preventive, technology-enabled interventions.
Taxpayers are shortlisted using advanced risk analysis that identifies possible mismatches between reported income and information available with the department. These may include unreported assets or income, incorrect deduction claims, excess exemptions or inconsistencies flagged through third-party data.
The campaign follows the CBDT's SAKSHAM framework, a seven-stage compliance strategy covering data collection, risk analysis, targeted communication, taxpayer assistance, transparency and continuous evaluation.
The income tax department has also carried out nationwide awareness programmes, which was also mentioned by the CBDT member. This involves employers to encourage taxpayers to voluntarily rectify discrepancies by filing revised, belated or updated returns.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.