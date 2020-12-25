Here's what to do if you haven’t received your tax refund yet

You can log into your account on the e-filing portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) using your Permanent Account Number (PAN) as your user ID and password under the “registered user" section. Once you are logged in, go to the “View e-Filed Returns/Forms" section. Select income tax returns and the relevant assessment year. A new page “My Return" will open and will show the status of your filed return such as ITR filed, verified, ITR processing, issue of refund or status of refund. Under the “status" menu, you can check the mode of payment, refund amount, date of clearance and so on. Alternatively, you can check the refund status on NSDL’s website (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html). Enter your PAN and select the relevant assessment year to get the relevant details.