The tax regime debate is back, and your salary for this year just got dragged in

Vijaykumar Puri

Vijaykumar Puri is a chartered accountant and Partner at VPRP & Co LLP, where he advises business owners on taxation, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making. An alumnus of the reputed Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, he is also a qualified Company Secretary and has a degree in law from the prestigious Government Law College, Mumbai.<br><br>His work goes beyond traditional compliance and he works closely with founders and promoters on improving profitability, strengthening financial controls, and preparing businesses for scale, investment, or exit. His areas of focus include valuation, transaction structuring, and interpreting financial data to support better business decisions.<br><br>Vijay writes regularly on personal finance, taxation, and business finance, with a focus on making complex topics simple and actionable for readers. His writing combines technical accuracy with real-world context, helping individuals and business owners avoid common financial mistakes and make informed decisions.