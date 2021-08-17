Tax, regulatory considerations for HNIs in India

Taxability of dividend in the hands of shareholder: The Finance Act, 2020, abolished the dividend distribution tax payable in respect of dividends declared, distributed or paid by a domestic company after 31 March 2020, and accordingly, such dividend was made fully taxable in the hands of the shareholders (including individuals). The Finance Act had also imposed a withholding tax at the rate of 10% on all dividends paid by an Indian company to a resident shareholder whereas the rate to non-resident shareholders is 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess). While the taxpayers are now required to pay taxes on dividend income at the applicable tax rates, some relief has been granted by restricting the surcharge rates to a maximum of 15%, which could have otherwise gone up to 37% in case of HNIs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}