Tax-related deadlines to keep in mind and finish tasks on time

30 September

Deadline for reinvestment of capital gains: The deadline for making investments to save tax on capital gains has also been extended. “If you have any long-term capital gains (LTCG) by selling assets such as real estate, the gains can be exempted by investing the same in specified bonds or buying or constructing residential property within the specified time period. The tax department has extended the timeline to 30 September for such investments (to avail of exemption on LTCG) that were supposed to be made between 20 March and 29 September," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, a tax research firm.