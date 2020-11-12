Tax relief may encourage developers to cut prices

Selling or buying property below the circle rate—by more than 10%— leads to increased tax liability for both developers as well as homebuyers. The FM has now announced that a homebuyer will not have to pay additional tax if the actual transaction value is below the circle rate by up to 20%. Currently, the relief is provided in case the differential is up to 10%. The same relief has also been provided to the developers, who have to pay tax as per the circle rates if the differential is more than 10%.