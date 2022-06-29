Tax returns: All about annual information statement 2.04 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- AIS is a more comprehensive statement that will reflect all your financial transactions
The Annual Information Statement (AIS) was introduced in November last year to give taxpayers a single comprehensive statement on all their financial transactions done in a financial year. The key objectives are to enable seamless filing of income tax return (ITR) for taxpayers, promote voluntary compliance and, most importantly, deter non-compliance.