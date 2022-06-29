Tax returns: All about annual information statement 2.0

Compared to Form 26AS, AIS is more comprehensive wherein the transactions will be reflected irrespective of whether applicable tax has been deducted or not. This means, even if tax has not been deducted on the interest income received on a fixed deposit, it will still be shown there. Similarly, other transactions, sale, purchase of equity, mutual funds, dividend, etc. without any such monetary limit are reflected, which is not in the case of Form 26AS where it contains only TDS, TCS, and SFTs but only if those transactions have crossed a certain limit. Essentially, a small investment of ₹2,000 in a mutual fund systematic investment plan, or SIP, or even a receipt of ₹50 as dividend income will be reflected in the AIS. In other words, all your financial transactions are under the surveillance of the I-T department.

