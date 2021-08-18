Tax rule amended to align with IBC

The Income-tax (24th Amendment) Rules, 2021 notified by the tax department also made it the obligation of the resolution professional to follow the rules meant for tax return preparers of certain assessees. Authorised representatives who prepare tax returns for assessees are required to furnish details of the documents given by the assessee for preparation of the return as well as details of the scope and findings of any examination the representative has done on such documents.

