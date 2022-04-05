Tax rules for NRIs on sale of assets located in India

The capital gains computed for non-residents are taxed at specified rates depending on the nature of asset (see the table above). In addition to the above, surcharge and health and education cess will be levied at applicable rates and the effective tax rate could be up to 42.74%. However, in the case of capital gains on the sale of listed shares, the surcharge is capped at 15%. In the Union budget 2022, it is proposed that the 15% surcharge cap will be extended to all long-term capital gains (LTCGs) from the financial year 2022-23 onwards.