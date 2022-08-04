Tax rules on preference shares, CCDs4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 11:28 PM IST
- Taxpayers having income greater than ₹50 lakh are required to report all assets
The funding scenario over the last few years has given birth to several kinds of hybrid instruments, each riddled with its own set of complexities. Often, companies (typically startups) are issuing convertible instruments (also called quasi-equity instruments) like Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) or Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to shareholders/investors. Ordinarily, these carry a nominal interest or dividend, which should be taxed as ‘any other income’ for an investor at applicable slab rates.