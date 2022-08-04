Tax rules on preference shares, CCDs

However, when it comes to instruments other than equity (including quasi-equity), the said rule suggests the use of open market value (OMV). This is at best a hazy term because for unquoted securities, it would be very difficult to determine the OMV in many cases. The jurisprudence and literature available on the subject put it akin to FMV and hence the valuers would often use the usually available methods of valuations. However, that leaves room for ambiguity as the tax department may challenge the approach of the company which may eventually lead to litigation. For example, a valuer may use DCF method to value a CCPS having a face value of ₹100 for a particular round and arrive at a valuation of ₹1,000 per share but the tax department may challenge this, stating that DCF may not be appropriate as it is not equity per se and should be regarded as a preference share only and should be valued at its redemption value (including any dividends paid/payable in the interim) and hence the difference of ₹900 could be considered as an income in the hands of the company.