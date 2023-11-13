Tax rules that you need to embrace along with those wedding presents

Marriage ceremonies

Gifts given on the occasion of marriage not only include presents gifted on the day of marriage but also those accepted during ceremonies that precede a marriage or functions that follow a wedding. For example, gifts received by the groom and bride during mehendi, sangeet, bidaai or a wedding reception will be tax-exempt fully. Such an exemption is allowed because the tax rule does not explicitly define the wedding functions. So, gifts received in ceremonies linked to the marriage will be tax-exempt. However, any gifts received during betrothal ceremonies will not be considered as a marriage gift. That’s because the betrothal ceremony is where the two families—those of the bride and the groom—only express their commitments to marriage, much before they come together to conclude all the marriage ceremonies.