Income tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) are among the savings options that offer tax benefits under Section 80C. An investor can claim a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh by investing in tax-saving FDs.

What are tax-saving FDs? The maturity period of a tax-saver FD is 5 years. The interest earned from tax-saver FDs is taxable. Premature withdrawal cannot be done in tax-saving FDs and you cannot get a loan against tax-saver FDs.

A look at the interest rates offered by the country's largest lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Baroda (BoB)

SBI tax-saving FDs latest rates SBI offers an interest rate of 6.5% for general customers and 7% for senior citizens on its tax-saving FDs. The minimum deposit in an SBI income tax saving FD is ₹1,000 and in multiples thereof whereas the maximum deposit should not exceed ₹1,50,000 in a year.

HDFC Bank tax-saving FDs latest rates HDFC Bank allows the opening of tax-saving deposits with a minimum amount of ₹ 100. HDFC Bank offers fixed deposits of maturity of up to 10 years. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7% on tax-saving FDs. Senior citizens get 50 basis points extra on these deposits.

ICICI Bank tax-saving FDs latest rates ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7% to general customers and 7.5 % to senior citizens on FDs with maturity between five years and 10 years. The minimum amount required for opening an ICICI Bank tax-saving FD is ₹10,000, whereas the maximum deposit should not exceed ₹1,50,000 in a year.

Bank of Baroda tax-saving FDs latest rates On FDs maturing between five years and ten years, BoB offers an interest rate of 6.5 % to general customers and 7.15% to elderly people.

Axis Bank tax-saving FDs latest rates On FDs maturing between five years and ten years, Axis Bank gives 7% to the general public and 7.75% to senior citizens

