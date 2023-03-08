Tax saving guide for women salaried employees in 202317 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- Some of the tax and other incentives which a women salaried employee can avail include reduced interest on home loan, stamp duty concession etc. to empower women.
According to Humanity Welfare Council data, 80% of Indian women lack financial literacy, and approximately 62% of Indian women do not have bank accounts. As the world is marking International Women's Day (IWD) today, female participation in financial decision-making and proper tax planning will empower more to their traction in financial well-being. So, let's look at how women taxpayers can develop a proper tax planning strategy in 2023, because the deadline to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) for income earned in fiscal year 2022-23 is July 31.
