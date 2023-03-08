Tax saving guide for women salaried employees in 2023

Health Insurance is one such tax saving tool which not only helps women meet the unprecedented medical expenses, but also acts as a good tax saving tool. Under Section 80D, one can avail an income tax deduction, against healthcare related expenses and the payment of health insurance premiums. The amount of tax deductions available under Section 80D is determined by the number and age of the people covered under health insurance. The taxpayer can save up to ₹25,000, ₹50,000, ₹75,000, or ₹1 lakh, depending on the covered individuals. Section 80D also covers payments made for preventive health check-ups, critical illness, and other health-related riders provided under a life insurance policy. Tax deductions can be availed for both types of health insurance policies: defined benefit, where a fixed amount is paid as a claim, and indemnity, where the claim is paid based on the medical expenses subject to the overall sum insured.