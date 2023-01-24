Tax saving guide: How salaried individuals can save maximum income tax for FY23?

Sr. no. Section Allowance Quantum of Exemption

(i) 10(13A) - House Rent Allowance (‘HRA’) Every salaried employee who is in receipt of HRA and who resides in a rental accommodation may avail the benefit of exemption under this section provided he/she does not own any residential accommodation occupied by him. Least of the following: (a) Actual HRA Received (b) 40% of Salary* (50%, if house situated in Mumbai, Calcutta, Delhi or Madras) (c) Rent paid in excess of 10% of salary* * Salary = Basic + DA (if part of retirement benefit) + Turnover based Commission

(ii) 10(5) - Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) Every employee who is in receipt of LTA can claim deduction in connection with expenditure incurred (for self and family*) towards travelling in India * Family = spouse and children; parents, brothers and sisters who are wholly or mainly dependent on individual The exemption of LTA can be availed for two journeys performed in a block of 4 calendar years i.e. 2022-2025, as per the prescribed conditions.

(iii) 80C Individuals and HUF’s, subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions, can avail deduction under this section on investing in certain instruments such as LIC premiums, ELSS Schemes, PPF contributions, Term Deposits, National Savings Certificates (NSC), etc. Apart from the said investments, expenditures such as tuition fees for fulltime education of children in India and principal repayment of housing loan can also be claimed under this section. Rs. 1,50,000

(iv) 80D Premium paid by an Individual in respect of medical insurance or contribution to Central Government Health Scheme / notified scheme for self, spouse, dependent children or parents Rs. 25,000 / Rs. 50,000* *The higher limit of Rs. 50,000 would be applicable where medical insurance is bought in respect of health of any person who is a senior citizen. Senior Citizens above the age of 60 years who are not covered by Health Insurance, to be allowed deduction of Rs. 50,000 towards actual medical expenditure. Further, deduction of ₹5,000 for any payments made towards preventive health check-ups shall be available within the aforementioned limits.

(v) 80CCD(1) & 80CCD(1B) Contribution to National Pension Scheme Individuals are eligible to avail additional deduction under this section for contribution towards National Pension Scheme (NPS). Salaried employees may claim a deduction which is firstly restricted to 10% of the salary of such employee and further subjected to the threshold limit of Rs. 1,50,000. Further, as additional deduction of Rs. 50,000 is available over and above the threshold limit of Rs. 1,50,000 as aforementioned. Section 80CCD(1) - Rs. 1,50,000 [combined limit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs applicable u/s 80C, 80CCC – contribution to pension funds and Section 80CCD(1)] Section 80CCD(1B) – Rs. 50,000