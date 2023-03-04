Tax saving guide: How to save income tax by expenses and not any investment?7 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- The March 31 deadline for 2022–23 tax-saving investments implies that taxpayers should start their tax planning as soon as they can to prevent a last-minute rush.
The March 31 deadline for 2022–23 tax-saving investments implies that taxpayers should start their tax planning as soon as they can to prevent a last-minute rush. Taxpayers should be aware that they can reduce their total tax liability and increase their income without making any investments, even though the income tax act provides deductions under various sections for various investments, savings, and expenditures made by the taxpayer in a specific financial year. Based on an interview with 2 tax professionals, here’s how taxpayers can save tax only through expenses and without any investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×