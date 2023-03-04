Tax saving guide: How to save income tax by expenses and not any investment?

Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India

The provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the IT Act’) w.r.t. the old tax regime provide the taxpayers with an opportunity to claim deductions and/or exemptions by way of incurring certain expenses or making certain investments. However, there are certain deductions/ exemptions which can be easily claimed by the taxpayer which do not require any additional investment or with respect to such expenditure or contribution which is generally incurred by the taxpayers. Few of such deductions/ exemptions are as follows: