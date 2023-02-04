Tax saving guide: The optimal tax saving instruments under old tax regime

Commenting on the view of overall Budget 2023 in terms of taxation, Dr. Suresh Surana said “The Union Budget 2023 is a dream budget with focus on investment and infrastructure, digital initiatives, fiscal consolidation, stability of corporate tax regime and major simplification of personal tax regime. There is a massive increase in investment outlay, thrust on agro based activities, tourism, fintech and education. The measures to improve ease of doing business, expeditious returns processing and appellate proceedings and increase in limits for presumptive tax for small businesses and professionals will improve the tax administration greatly. The personal tax regime has been revamped and new regime provides for higher basic exemption, reduction in number of tax slabs from 7 to 6 in a symmetrical manner, higher rebate and lowering of the highest tax rate from 42.74% to 39%. The widespread apprehension of enhancement of capital gains tax or new taxes to meet additional outlay has also been addressed with no changes in this respect. The corporate tax regime is already very attractive with effective tax rates of 25.17% and even a lower tax rate of 17.16% for new manufacturing companies. The possible areas for further improvement are the extension of period for commencement of manufacture for availing the lower tax rate and reduction of tax on dividends to a maximum of 20%."