Tax saving investment options for 2023

ELSS funds

For those who are willing to progress a little and explore some more tax investment options, they can try investing in equity by using ELSS funds. They are called tax saving funds as they offer tax exemption of maximum ₹1,50,000 from annual taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. ELSS fund is an equity-oriented scheme. It has a lock-in period of 3 years. The amount earned after investing for a tenure of 3 years will be taxed by the government at 10% rate as it will come under the category of Long Term Capital Gain.