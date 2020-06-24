Tax-saving investments for FY2019-20 allowed till July 31

"The date for making various investment/ payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. has also been further extended to 31st July, 2020. Hence the investment/ payment can be made up to 31st July, 2020 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20," the finance ministry said in a statement.