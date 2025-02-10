Money
Best of both worlds: How couples can plan taxes to make the most of old and new regimes
SummaryWith Budget 2025 raising break-even limits, tax savings under the old regime seem tougher. But for salaried couples in high-rent cities, HRA can still tilt the scale.
After Budget 2025 generously slashed tax rates across all income ranges in the new tax regime, the general consensus is that the old regime is a thing of the past. Well, not yet for those paying rent.
