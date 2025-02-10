To save tax further, she can get more deductions in the form of LTA for the couple’s domestic travel and all the work-related flexi-pay benefits. Of course, Preeti should be careful that in maximising tax saving she should not disrupt her cash flows as she may not be left with much disposable income to invest for her future. However, this isn’t an issue if the couple pools their incomes, consolidates finances, and strategically aligns their investments.