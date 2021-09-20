Tax strategies you don’t want to miss before the end of the year

For starters, realized capital losses typically can be used to offset realized capital gains. (“Realized" means losses and gains on securities that you have actually sold, not paper gains or losses.) Also, if your losses are even bigger than your gains, you typically can deduct as much as $3,000 of those net losses each year ($1,500 if married and filing separately) from other income, such as wages. And if your net losses are even larger, they typically get carried over into future years. (Check with your state, or a tax pro, on possible differences in state-tax laws.)