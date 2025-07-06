Tax woes for joint holders: Flawed reporting rules kindle reassessment fears
In India, it is common practice to have all assets and investments, and even bank accounts, in joint names with a spouse or child.
In India, it is common practice to have all assets and investments, and even bank accounts, in joint names with a spouse or child. This makes it convenient to transfer the asset or investment to the spouse or child or encashed in the event of the demise of the original investor, who would normally be the first holder of the asset or investment. However, dark clouds are now hovering over such joint holders, thanks to the systems and procedures of the Income Tax department.