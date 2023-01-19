Tax2win launches tax optimizer tool: Know details

NEW DELHI: Tax2win, an ITR filing portal by Fisdom, on Thursday announced the launch of tax optimizer, an AI-powered product that helps salaried professionals maximise income tax savings. The tool asks users basic questions like one’s age, income, savings and insurance premium. It provides users with an unbiased view of tax saving to plan their expenditures and investments, thereby generating a higher take-home salary. The tool, which is fully compliant with ITR rules, also suggests the best tax regime as per a user’s income, said the firm.

