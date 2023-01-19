Tax2win launches tax optimizer tool: Know details

NEW DELHI: Tax2win, an ITR filing portal by Fisdom, on Thursday announced the launch of tax optimizer, an AI-powered product that helps salaried professionals maximise income tax savings. The tool asks users basic questions like one’s age, income, savings and insurance premium. It provides users with an unbiased view of tax saving to plan their expenditures and investments, thereby generating a higher take-home salary. The tool, which is fully compliant with ITR rules, also suggests the best tax regime as per a user’s income, said the firm.
The tool also generates a detailed personalised report outlining tax saving recommendations under which one can claim additional deduction including suggestions on restructuring one’s CTC. It helps users reduce tax liability by up to ₹2 lakh by proposing more than 50 different ways to invest and save taxes. Over 30,000 users have already used the tool to cumulatively save upwards of ₹62.5 crore in taxes.
Abhishek Soni, co-founder & CEO of Tax2win, said, “Tax2win’s mission is to save the hard-earned money of the taxpayers. Tax Planning Optimizer is an add-on to achieve this objective. Tax planning optimizer is an effective tool that helps you maximize your tax savings. The tool helps reduce tax liability by taking advantage of all the income tax laws, provisions, and deductions applicable to a taxpayer’s situation."
Founded in 2015, Tax2win has a customer base of over 1 million and plans to on-board 1 million through their tax optimization tool within the next financial year. Tax2Win was acquired by the wealthtech platform Fisdom in 2021 and works alongside them to provide a holistic & hassle free experience to consumers & assist them in filing their taxes, said the firm.
