Taxability depends on source and place of receipt of income

In your case, if you qualify as ROR of India in the year the units are sold, matured or transferred, the capital gains on sale of units of Singapore investment policy will be taxable in India. There is an exemption available under the Indian tax law for maturity proceeds of insurance policy if certain conditions are fulfilled (example, insurance policy is issued on or after 1 April 2012 but before 1 February 2021 and the premium payable on the policy does not exceed 10% of the capital sum assured).

